American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

View Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,924. This trade represents a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. This represents a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,101,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,234,000 after purchasing an additional 78,973 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 418,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,560,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,496.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 125,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 117,505 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.