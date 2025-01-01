American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of ARL stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $237.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.66. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 112.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 257.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

