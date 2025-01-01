American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of ARL stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $237.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.66. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $25.96.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
