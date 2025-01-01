Analyzing CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) & Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 1 8 9 0 2.44 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $77.93, indicating a potential upside of 98.00%. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $200.00 million 16.80 -$153.61 million ($2.83) -13.91 Inhibikase Therapeutics $260,000.00 839.88 -$19.03 million ($2.67) -1.22

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Inhibikase Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Inhibikase Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics -118.13% -12.15% -10.35% Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A -350.63% -201.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats CRISPR Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.