Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2094 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CARY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 166,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,117. Angel Oak Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

