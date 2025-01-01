Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,010,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 21,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

Shares of APLS opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.94. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $907,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

