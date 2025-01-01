Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 8197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARCO

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Arcos Dorados’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,352,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 184,155 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $16,463,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 15.8% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,636,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after buying an additional 223,496 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,101,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 876,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.