Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Update

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. 826,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -84.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 211.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,329,500.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

