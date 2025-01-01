Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arvinas by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after buying an additional 367,343 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 53.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 80,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arvinas by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.82. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

