Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.
ARVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Arvinas
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas
Arvinas Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.82. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arvinas
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.