ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on ASMIY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $561.00 target price on the stock.
ASM International Stock Down 1.9 %
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.23). ASM International had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $855.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ASM International
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
