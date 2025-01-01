Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,846,500 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 5,248,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.9 days.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Athabasca Oil in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.