Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0113 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.
Auto Trader Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
