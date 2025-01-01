Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0113 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

