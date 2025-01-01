Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 624.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass purchased 20,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,545.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,895.36. This trade represents a 36.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory J. Divis acquired 9,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $95,788.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,788.04. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,579 shares of company stock worth $406,313. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,388,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 490,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,623,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 483,787 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $4,575,000. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,109,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

