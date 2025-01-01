Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading 25% Higher – What’s Next?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.10. 362,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 110,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Avanti Helium Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.91.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

