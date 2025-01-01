Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,400 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 1,001,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Avolta Stock Up 12.8 %
Shares of Avolta stock traded up $4.84 on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. Avolta has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $42.61.
Avolta Company Profile
