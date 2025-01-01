Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,400 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 1,001,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Avolta Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of Avolta stock traded up $4.84 on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. Avolta has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $42.61.

Avolta Company Profile

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

