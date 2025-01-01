Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.70, but opened at $82.00. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $79.42, with a volume of 1,141,458 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.