Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.08 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 177.35 ($2.22). Approximately 68,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 251,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.24).

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 175.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £258.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

In related news, insider Ruary Neill purchased 8,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £14,978.72 ($18,744.49). 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.