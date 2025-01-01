Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Short Interest Update

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank First from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Bank First Price Performance

Bank First stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.09. 13,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average is $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank First has a 52 week low of $74.90 and a 52 week high of $110.49. The firm has a market cap of $992.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.11. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank First will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank First by 18.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank First by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank First by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank First by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,158,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

