Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 274564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BASFY. UBS Group lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Basf to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Basf Se will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

