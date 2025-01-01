BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.0 days.
BAWAG Group Trading Up 3.8 %
BWAGF traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.30. 1,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.82. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $85.30.
About BAWAG Group
