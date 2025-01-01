BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.0 days.

BAWAG Group Trading Up 3.8 %

BWAGF traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.30. 1,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.82. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

