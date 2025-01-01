Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Price Performance
Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.27. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $85.57.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.
