Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.0614 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and $7,668.96 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00077813 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00015722 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00016999 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00006811 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000011 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,587.59 or 0.39996549 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

