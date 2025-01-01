Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 55500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Blue Star Gold Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

