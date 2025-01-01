BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE LEO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 489,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,347. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

