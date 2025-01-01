Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $179.35 and last traded at $177.00. Approximately 9,739,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,357,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.41. The company has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after purchasing an additional 388,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after acquiring an additional 320,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,757,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

