Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 62.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLIN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

