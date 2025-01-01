Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $95.80

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTWO. Compass Point lifted their target price on Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. Q2 has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $112.82.

In related news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $1,109,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 337,643 shares in the company, valued at $35,931,968.06. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $543,652.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 218,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,530.52. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $3,061,035. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 239.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,871 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 168,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,767 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Q2 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

