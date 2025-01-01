Brokerages Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) PT at $36.55

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $411,304,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after buying an additional 1,778,263 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 387.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,455,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,086,000 after buying an additional 1,156,712 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

