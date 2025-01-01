Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Target Price at C$13.61

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCP. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.48 per share, with a total value of C$104,800.00. Also, Director Mary-Jo Case purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.44 per share, with a total value of C$52,200.00. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.22. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$11.31. The stock has a market cap of C$6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

