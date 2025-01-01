Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.14 and traded as high as $54.85. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at $54.59, with a volume of 522,833 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.50 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.