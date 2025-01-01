Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Trading Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.38. 82,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 497,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
