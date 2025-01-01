Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Trading Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.38. 82,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 497,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 111.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.