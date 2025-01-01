Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of BRKH stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 771,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,210. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. Burtech Acquisition has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 477,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

