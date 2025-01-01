Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Up 13.5% in December

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $37,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,392.80. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,907,211 shares in the company, valued at $389,127,655.48. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,941. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cadre by 335.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 76,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 59.9% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 220,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 82,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Cadre by 21.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 940,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,701,000 after acquiring an additional 167,214 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Cadre Stock Up 0.7 %

CDRE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,154. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $109.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadre will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Cadre’s payout ratio is 42.17%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

