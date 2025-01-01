Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,941,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,894 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,713,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,043,000 after purchasing an additional 900,575 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,213,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,946,000 after purchasing an additional 228,130 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 140.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,352,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,659,000 after buying an additional 375,837 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6912 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

