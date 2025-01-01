Carclo (LON:CAR) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.29). Approximately 475,196 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 230,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.20 ($0.32).

Carclo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 968.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £17.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 0.90.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

