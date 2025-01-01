Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 350,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $910,299.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,047,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,477.60. This represents a 50.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 663,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.
CRDF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 886,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,328. The stock has a market cap of $221.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.89. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
