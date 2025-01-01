Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity at Cardiff Oncology

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 350,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $910,299.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,047,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,477.60. This represents a 50.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 663,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Up 1.9 %

CRDF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 886,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,328. The stock has a market cap of $221.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.89. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Stories

