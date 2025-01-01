Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,696,700 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 6,326,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,373.6 days.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS CWQXF remained flat at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 160 Bn, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

