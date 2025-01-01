Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,696,700 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 6,326,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,373.6 days.
Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS CWQXF remained flat at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $14.65.
Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile
