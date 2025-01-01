Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Amber Rudd Acquires 1,688 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £2,177.52 ($2,724.97).

On Monday, November 25th, Amber Rudd bought 1,624 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £1,997.52 ($2,499.71).

On Friday, October 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 1,635 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,994.70 ($2,496.18).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 133.60 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65. The company has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 112.99 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.90 ($1.98).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167 ($2.09).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

