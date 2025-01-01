Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Down 13.9% in December

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Certara Stock Performance
Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,682. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. Certara has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.51 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on CERT
Insider Transactions at Certara
In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,503.73. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Certara
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Certara by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Certara by 48.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 112.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 21.0% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.