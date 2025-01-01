Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Down 13.9% in December

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,682. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. Certara has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.51 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,503.73. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Certara

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Certara by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Certara by 48.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 112.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 21.0% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Stories

