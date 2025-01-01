Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $183.56 and traded as high as $187.79. Check Point Software Technologies shares last traded at $187.26, with a volume of 312,527 shares trading hands.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

