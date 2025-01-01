Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.49. Chegg shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 3,744,699 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chegg from $3.75 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chegg from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

The firm has a market cap of $167.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Chegg had a negative net margin of 124.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $136.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 11,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 2,136,336 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 284.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,998 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,221,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 1,361,710 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,501,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 939.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 447,784 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

