Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 289.0 days.
Cochlear Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOF remained flat at $182.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.27. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $163.89 and a 1 year high of $237.38.
Cochlear Company Profile
