Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 289.0 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOF remained flat at $182.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.27. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $163.89 and a 1 year high of $237.38.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

