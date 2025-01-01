Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 398,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

CCOI traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.07. 554,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.81 and a beta of 0.39. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 510.26%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $362,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,618. This represents a 12.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,350 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $108,783.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,424.44. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,749. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 8.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 10.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.