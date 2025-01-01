Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 target price on Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

CBSH traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,904. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,151,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,170,189.32. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,265.75. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,398 shares of company stock worth $2,504,665 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

