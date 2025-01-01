Comparing StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) and TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) and TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StandardAero and TAT Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StandardAero $4.99 billion 1.66 N/A N/A N/A TAT Technologies $142.91 million 1.82 $4.67 million $0.74 34.70

TAT Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StandardAero.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StandardAero 0 3 6 1 2.80 TAT Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

StandardAero presently has a consensus target price of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.05%. TAT Technologies has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Given StandardAero’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe StandardAero is more favorable than TAT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares StandardAero and TAT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StandardAero N/A N/A N/A TAT Technologies 5.58% 8.23% 5.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of TAT Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of TAT Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TAT Technologies beats StandardAero on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company provides MRO services for heat transfer components, as well as for manufacturing heat transfer solutions; and aviation components. In addition, it engages in the operation of a repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers, and the military; and the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, and afterburner flaps. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

