Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 90642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 238,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 40.0% in the second quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,222,000 after purchasing an additional 413,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

