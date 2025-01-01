Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,600 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contineum Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTNM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $118,000. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,169,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,853,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Contineum Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

CTNM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. 111,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,546. Contineum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Contineum Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

