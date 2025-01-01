Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.14.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Shares of CRSR stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.62. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.13.
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.
