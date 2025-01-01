Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRSR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,037,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after buying an additional 1,857,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 214,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.62. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.