Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.14. 1,001,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,202,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.53.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

