Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COVTY shares. Barclays raised shares of Covestro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Covestro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Covestro Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of COVTY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,144. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Covestro will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

