Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Up 8.8% in December

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,800 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 453,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.46. 46,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 23.63 and a quick ratio of 23.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $466.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.46. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $409.22 and a 12-month high of $616.66.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.70 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 36.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company.

In other Credit Acceptance news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.90, for a total value of $270,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,428,420.70. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 11,900.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24,850.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

